Welcome home! Oklahoma military dad surprises sons at school assembly

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Two children at an elementary school in northeast Oklahoma got a big surprise at an assembly last week!

Students at Catalayah Elementary thought they were going to their normal “Rise and Shine” assembly Friday morning, but school officials told the kiddos they were meeting to discuss an upcoming bond election – a reason why there would be a media presence in the room.

During part of the assembly, two of the children, Caelen and Nolan Long, were brought up to the stage to see a video message from their father, Army Sergeant Christopher Long.

Christopher had been deployed to Qatar for nine months, FOX 23 reports.

In the video, Christopher says he is still in Qatar and can’t wait to see his boys when he gets home.

But little did they know, that moment would come quicker than they’d think.