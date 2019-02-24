Moore police looking for woman accused of attempted vehicle break-ins 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A Moore neighborhood is on high alert after a woman was caught on camera trying to break into cars.

It happened near NW 12th and Janeway Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police say the alleged thief got away with one woman's belongings.

"I kept hearing noises outside and I thought I should go and check," said Karisa Gleason.

Gleason says she was terrified while babysitting. But, she didn't realize something was wrong until she got home hours later.

"I went home to my house and started looking for my keys in my car and I'm like, I can't find my house keys," she told News 4.

A couple of other things like her makeup and an art table were missing from her trunk. So, she went back to the family's home where she babysat and couldn't believe what she saw on their surveillance cameras.

"I was shocked because it was daylight," Gleason said, describing the video. "She checked her car and she wasn't going to check mine, turned around and ended up checking it and it was unlocked."

Gleason says she's had her car broken into before, so she normally always has it locked.

"It's very frustrating," she said. "I've basically learned I'm not going to keep anything in my car at all."

But, she says the thief wasn't done - she tried to get into other cars just a couple houses down. But when a neighbor came outside, she drove off.

Gleason is thankful nothing worse happened, but she has a message for the woman responsible.

"You go make your own money. You go get your own stuff," she said. "You don't need to be going through this stuff. I could have walked out here with a gun."

If you recognize the woman or the car in the surveillance video, you're asked to call the Moore Police Department.