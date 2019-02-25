× Bomb threat on bathroom stall of Oklahoma school prompts early dismissal

LINDSAY, Okla. – Students in one Oklahoma town were dismissed early after a bomb threat was found on a bathroom stall.

According to Lindsay Public Schools Superintendent Dan Chapman, a bomb threat and the time of 1 p.m. were found on a bathroom stall at the elementary school on Monday.

Law enforcement and the fire department were called to the scene and all students were evacuated to a new arena that had already been cleared by authorities.

School was dismissed at 1 p.m. and officers are also checking the middle and high schools.

It is unknown who wrote the message.

So far, nothing has been found.