Cardi B set to perform in Tulsa this summer

Posted 10:27 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, February 25, 2019

Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album with "Invasion Of Privacy" onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – Cardi B is set to perform in Tulsa this summer, BOK Center officials announced.

The Grammy-award winning Latin rap artist will be performing with special guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie.

The concert is set for July 23 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and start at $49.50.

