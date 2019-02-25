Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album with "Invasion Of Privacy" onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Cardi B set to perform in Tulsa this summer
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album with "Invasion Of Privacy" onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
TULSA, Okla. – Cardi B is set to perform in Tulsa this summer, BOK Center officials announced.
The Grammy-award winning Latin rap artist will be performing with special guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie.
The concert is set for July 23 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and start at $49.50.