Cardi B set to perform in Tulsa this summer

TULSA, Okla. – Cardi B is set to perform in Tulsa this summer, BOK Center officials announced.

The Grammy-award winning Latin rap artist will be performing with special guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie.

The concert is set for July 23 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and start at $49.50.

