Cooking with Kyle: Keto-friendly smoked Gouda dip recipe

This spectacular appetizer is fantastic both hot and cold. Traditionally served chilled or at room temperature, add a touch more mayo and cream cheese for a warm dip. This is best prepared a minimum of 8 hours before serving to allow flavors to bloom. Recipe may be multiplied. Makes 2 cups.

Ingredients

2 C grated, smoked Gouda

4 oz cream cheese, softened

1/4 C Mayo

1/2 t crushed red pepper

1/4 t smoked paprika

1/4 t salt

1 healthy dash Worcestershire

1 medium or 2 small jalapeños, seeded and minced

2 green onions, minced

Directions