Cooking with Kyle: Keto-friendly smoked Gouda dip recipe

Posted 4:30 pm, February 25, 2019, by

This spectacular appetizer is fantastic both hot and cold. Traditionally served chilled or at room temperature, add a touch more mayo and cream cheese for a warm dip. This is best prepared a minimum of 8 hours before serving to allow flavors to bloom. Recipe may be multiplied. Makes 2 cups.

Ingredients 

  • 2 C grated, smoked Gouda
  • 4 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 C Mayo
  • 1/2 t crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 t smoked paprika
  • 1/4 t salt
  • 1 healthy dash Worcestershire
  • 1 medium or 2 small jalapeños, seeded and minced
  • 2 green onions, minced

Directions

  1. In a mixing bowl, mix together softened cream cheese, mayo and spices until thoroughly blended. Fold in grated Gouda, followed by jalapeño and onion.
  2. Place in small serving bowl or form into a ball. Cover and refrigerate.
  3. To serve warm, add additional 2 oz cream cheese and 2 T mayo.
  4. Heat on low heat, stirring occasionally until mixture is smooth and creamy.
