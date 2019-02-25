Cooking with Kyle: Keto-friendly smoked Gouda dip recipe

This spectacular appetizer is fantastic both hot and cold. Traditionally served chilled or at room temperature, add a touch more mayo and cream cheese for a warm dip. This is best prepared a minimum of 8 hours before serving to allow flavors to bloom. Recipe may be multiplied. Makes 2 cups.
Ingredients
- 2 C grated, smoked Gouda
- 4 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 C Mayo
- 1/2 t crushed red pepper
- 1/4 t smoked paprika
- 1/4 t salt
- 1 healthy dash Worcestershire
- 1 medium or 2 small jalapeños, seeded and minced
- 2 green onions, minced
Directions
- In a mixing bowl, mix together softened cream cheese, mayo and spices until thoroughly blended. Fold in grated Gouda, followed by jalapeño and onion.
- Place in small serving bowl or form into a ball. Cover and refrigerate.
- To serve warm, add additional 2 oz cream cheese and 2 T mayo.
- Heat on low heat, stirring occasionally until mixture is smooth and creamy.