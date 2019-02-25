Effort to make well-known church in NW Oklahoma City a historic landmark underway

OKLAHOMA CITY – An effort to make a well-known church in northwest Oklahoma City a historic landmark is underway.

The First Christian Church near NW 36th and Walker is known to many as “the egg” and was listed for sale in 2016.

Now, there’s a potential buyer, and there has been talk of a possible demolition.

Oklahoma City Councilman Ed Shadid, Ward 2, says he will present a resolution to city council at a March 12 meeting to make the building a historic landmark, “which would then require the Historic Preservation Commission to hold a hearing and approve demolition.”

Okie Mod Squad created a petition to ask the city council to declare the First Christian Church a landmark. More than 4,000 people have signed the petition.