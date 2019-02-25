Jenks police department, community and family mourning loss of officer

JENKS, Okla. – The community of Jenks is mourning the loss of an officer who passed away over the weekend.

According to a post on the Jenks Police Department’s Facebook page, Sgt. Brian Crain died of a sudden heart attack on Saturday.

Crain graduated from Jenks High School and joined the department in 1999 and rose through the ranks to Sergeant.

“It was an honor and privilege to work with, and promote, Sgt. Crain. He truly served his community, family, and Department with distinction and honor. He will be missed greatly. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Lisa and all her family. Rest In Peace Sgt Crain,” said Chief Arthur.