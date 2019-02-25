Mama Great Dane gives birth to whopping 19 healthy puppies

KINGMAN, Ariz. – A Great Dane gave birth to 19 healthy puppies Saturday morning, with a little help from an animal hospital.

The Kingman Animal Hospital took to Facebook to announce the birth of the puppies, which were delivered by C-section.

“The staff of KAH (11 of us) successfully delivered 19 Great Dane puppies this morning by C Section! All live and healthy! Mom doing great! For the record: None of these photos were taken in the surgical room. These are not photos of the procedure but before and after pics. This is in our treatment area where we were checking puppies afterwards for any issues. The procedure was performed in a sterile surgical room. These puppies do not belong to KAH or any of the staff. Thank you all for the kind words and congrats to the momma dog and our hard working staff that came in for this emergency.”