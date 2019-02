South Carolina man buys every cookie from Girl Scouts outside store, tells them to ‘get out of this cold’

GREENSVILLE, S.C. – A South Carolina man spent over $500 on Girl Scout cookies Friday, and it wasn’t because they’re his favorite snack.

According to a Facebook post, the man originally stopped at the girls’ stand and bought seven boxes; he gave the girls $40 and told them to keep the change. The man wasn’t done, though.

Shortly after his initial purchase, the man returned and told the girls to pack up everything they had.

Kayla Dillard said, in a Facebook post, the man told the girls he wanted to buy everything so they could get out of the cold.

In total, the man purchased $540 of Girl Scout cookies and, with a heart as big as his, there’s a good chance he’s sharing them.