Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Oklahoma City field

Posted 8:51 am, February 25, 2019, by

Kenyatta Tucker

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has officially been charged with murder after investigators discovered a body in a southwest Oklahoma City field earlier this month.

On February 6, just before 1 a.m., police responded to a “shots fired” call near SW 15th and Penn.

When police arrived, they found a body in a field with injuries consistent to homicide.

Authorities were ultimately able to identify the victim as 39-year-old Larry Ramsey, Jr.

Investigators determined that Ramsey got into an argument with 34-year-old Kenyatta Tucker shortly before his death. Detectives believe that Tucker killed Ramsey during the fight.

According to an affidavit, Tucker was formally charged on February 22 with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.