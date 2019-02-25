× Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Oklahoma City field

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has officially been charged with murder after investigators discovered a body in a southwest Oklahoma City field earlier this month.

On February 6, just before 1 a.m., police responded to a “shots fired” call near SW 15th and Penn.

When police arrived, they found a body in a field with injuries consistent to homicide.

Authorities were ultimately able to identify the victim as 39-year-old Larry Ramsey, Jr.

Investigators determined that Ramsey got into an argument with 34-year-old Kenyatta Tucker shortly before his death. Detectives believe that Tucker killed Ramsey during the fight.

According to an affidavit, Tucker was formally charged on February 22 with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.