Oklahoma religious leaders hold prayer vigil at state capitol over permitless carry

OKLAHOMA CITY – Religious leaders from all over Oklahoma gathered outside Governor Kevin Stitt’s temporary office at the state capitol on Monday in opposition of a proposed permitless carry bill.

“We confess, Holy One, to making idols out of guns, even at the risk of our own children,” Reverend Lori Walke with Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ prayed. “Today, we choose our children over our false sense of security. God, hear our prayers.”

Walke joined fellow church leaders and members of the group ‘Moms Demand Action’ on Monday morning at the state capitol to gather in prayer outside Governor Stitt’s temporary office.

The group is speaking out about HB 2597, better known as permitless carry, which would allow Oklahomans 21 and older, 18 years old for veterans and active duty personnel, to carry a firearm without prior training or a permit.

“To even have the training that comes along with the current permit for open carry has done tremendous work in the state and we just want a reasonable and responsible way for us to carry,” Reverend Tim Blodgett with Southminster Presbyterian Church in Tulsa said.

Backers of the bill though, feel most people are responsible and will seek training out, even if it isn’t mandated by law. They also cite safeguards within the measure, like allowing private property owners and college campuses to set their own policies regarding whether or not people can carry while on the premises.

“It came through committee with relative ease, bipartisan vote, so I anticipate there will be questions,” Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said earlier this month. “There will be debate, but I think it will pass overwhelmingly.”

The bill has passed the House and Senate committee. It is expected to make its way through the Senate sometime later this week.