Oklahoma students screen films for deadCenter to Thunder players

OKLAHOMA CITY - A couple of big stars in OKC took their talents to new heights by judging a few local movies on Sunday. But they weren’t just any home videos, they were all created by some of Oklahoma’s finest high schoolers and college-aged students.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s a pretty unreal feeling. Just everything about it. Being able to meet all them and everything. It’s really awesome,” said one of the filmmakers, Logan Stevens.

They got to screen their films for three prominent Thunder stars, all in hopes of making it into the deadCenter Film Festival.

Thunder forward Patrick Patterson grew up with a passion for filmmaking. He teamed up with deadCenter to make it all possible.

“There’s so many talented, so many great minds, so many creative minds out here in Oklahoma. And I’m in love with film. So, what better idea than try to hold a short little film festival then to create some type of masterpiece?” Patterson said.

“What is great about Pat Patterson is he has an honest love for film. So, he reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, I want to do something. I want to give back to the Oklahoma community,’” said Lance McDaniel, deadCenter Executive Director.

deadCenter narrowed it down to the five best entries from high school and the five best from college. Now, one from each group will be screened at the festival in June.

Patterson brought along some friends to help out with the judging- Thunder players Steven Adams and Jerami Grant.

“The main thing for them I think is just having fun. If they get to express whatever type of story they’re trying to tell,” Adams said.

“For us, it’s just fun to watch. Fun to see the different types of creativity,” Grant said.

Patterson even left the young filmmakers with some final words.

“Don’t stop here. They continue to push forward. They continue to motivate themselves. They continue to chance their dreams,” Patterson said.

Swinging on a Star won in the high school category and The Sun won in the college category.