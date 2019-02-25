× OMMA: Medical marijuana licenses continue to be approved

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana state question in June 2018, and the industry has taken off quickly.

As of Monday, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, 54,253 patients 1,041 dispensaries and 1,836 growers have been licensed since August.

As of February 25, 65,752 patient, 456 caregiver and 3,718 business applications received. 69,926 total.

54,253 patient, 331 caregiver, 1,041 dispensary, 1,836 grower and 508 processor licenses approved. 57,969 total. — Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (@OMMAOK) February 25, 2019

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Tax Commission released figures that showed medical marijuana sales topped $4.3 million in January. The agency said that the 7 percent tax on medical marijuana sales generated $305,265 in January.