OMMA: Medical marijuana licenses continue to be approved

Posted 11:58 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, February 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana state question in June 2018, and the industry has taken off quickly.

As of Monday, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, 54,253 patients 1,041 dispensaries and 1,836 growers have been licensed since August.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Tax Commission released figures that showed medical marijuana sales topped $4.3 million in January. The agency said that the 7 percent tax on medical marijuana sales generated $305,265 in January.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority also has generated more than $13 million in licensing fees.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.