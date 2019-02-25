× Police look for suspect following chase, crash in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are looking for a suspect following an overnight chase that ended in a crash in Del City.

It started at around 3 a.m. Monday when police tried to pull a driver for driving erratically near I-40 and Sooner.

Police say the driver took off, leading them through a shopping parking lot and then behind a nearby hotel.

They say that’s when the driver crashed through a fence and into a creek. The driver then ran off.

Officials say they are still looking for the suspect and are investigating.