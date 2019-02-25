Police look for suspect following chase, crash in Del City

Posted 6:32 am, February 25, 2019, by

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are looking for a suspect following an overnight chase that ended in a crash in Del City.

It started at around 3 a.m. Monday when police tried to pull a driver for driving erratically near I-40 and Sooner.

Police say the driver took off, leading them through a shopping parking lot and then behind a nearby hotel.

They say that’s when the driver crashed through a fence and into a creek. The driver then ran off.

Officials say they are still looking for the suspect and are investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.