Police: Man arrested, victim identified in fatal SW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released new details in a fatal southwest Oklahoma City shooting.

At around 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area near SW 36th and Western in reference to a disturbance call.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot to death.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Shane Bonitz, of Oklahoma City.

According to police, investigators learned that 68-year-old Gerald Guinn, of Oklahoma City, and Bonitz were involved in a “heated argument” that “continued to escalate.” Police accuse Guinn of shooting Bonitz, killing him.

Guinn was arrested on a complaint of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Oklahoma City police say the district attorney’s office will determine if any charges will be filed in Bonitz’s death.

If you have any information, call the Homicide tip line at (405)297-1200.