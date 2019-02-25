× RIVERSPORT OKC looking for local influencers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Want to share your RIVERSPORT OKC story with the online community? Soon, you might be able to with the #RIVERSPORTinRealTime program.

The program aims to highlight RIVERSPORT experiences from different perspectives in Oklahoma City. Selected participants will be local influencers who will share their RIVERSPORT experiences with their own social media followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

“We’re looking for real people to tell their RIVERSPORT story,” said social media coordinator Holland Taylor. “We’re looking for creatives, introverts, families, students, retirees – who use social media to engage with their online community.”

“As a RIVERSPORT Ambassador you’ll spend four days throughout the summer experiencing RIVERSPORT OKC and sharing your experience with your social media followers,” explained Taylor.

“This isn’t for the influencer that posts about their ‘glamorous and perfect’ life on IG with millions of followers,” said Taylor. “If you have a passion for sharing your favorite spots in Oklahoma, life hacks, or your day-to-day life as a parent, entrepreneur or student, then this is for you.”

Applications will be judged on writing, photography and videography skills, social community engagement and online personality.

Starting March 1 until April 30, those who are interested can fill out a short application here. Applicants will be asked to share their contact and social media account information.

You must be at least 18 years old and live in Oklahoma.

Winners will be announced in Spring 2019.