Sooners Offense Suffers in 2nd Half, Fall to Iowa State

It wasn’t a must win, but a W against Iowa State would do wonders for Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament resume. It wouldn’t come easy. OU had lost seven straight to the Cyclones in Ames.

OU got off to a solid start. Brady Manek hit a couple of shots to get going early, including a three, however he would finish witj just nine. OU, who struggles from distance, hit six first half threes. Christian James hit one from the corner to pull the Sooners within one of the Cyclones. OU trailed 37-36 at the break. James finished with 12 points but on five of 17 shooting.

In the second half, OU still trying to keep pace with Iowa State. Jamal Bieniemy hit Kristian Doolittle for a sweet alley-oop. Doolittle was the big bright spot for the Sooners. He finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds.

However, Iowa State then went on a 13-0 run. That included an impressive spinning layup by Marial Shayok. He paced the Cyclones with 21 points. From there on, the Sooners couldn’t get back into it. Iowa State made it rain threes. Talen Horton-Tucker hit a late three (he had 18) as Iowa State took down Oklahoma and snapped a two game losing streak 78-61.

Jumani McNeace added 12 off the bench for the Sooners, but OU’s 38 percent shooting and 33 percent from three weren’t enough to keep Oklahoma in it.

Next up for the Sooners they face off with West Virginia inside the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday at 1:00pm.