× “Trigger bill” outlawing abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, amended to be heard in committee

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill filed by Oklahoma’s highest ranking Senate Republican regarding abortion is expected to be heard in committee Monday afternoon.

Senate Bill 195, filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would make abortion illegal in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned or if the U.S. Constitution is amended.

“When Roe. v. Wade is overturned, which is all our hope and desire in the Republican caucus, the law that was in place pre-1973 that made abortion a felony in Oklahoma will be re-instituted,” Sen. Treat said at a press conference last week.

The bill, which is expected to be heard in the Senate Health and Human Services committee on Monday afternoon, includes an exception to provide the life of the mother.

If the bill becomes law, Oklahoma would become the sixth state with a “trigger” abortion ban.