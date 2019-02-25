“We are unable to help,” Nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee out of money

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A nonprofit animal rescue organization in Shawnee says they are out of money and need your help.

SPAR, Saving Pets at Risk, is a nonprofit animal rescue and pet adoption organization in Shawnee that saves abandoned, neglected, abused, injured and unwanted dogs and cats.

However, the organization says they now have no money, and “can no longer” bring in any animals. They say an intake freeze has been issued.

“With a minimum of five calls a day, we say, ‘We are unable to help.’ WE FLAT OUT NEED YOUR HELP. SPAR-Saving Pets at Risk is a safety net for animals in need. Funds are what we need to get back to what we do…SAVE LIVES. We still have many dogs that need a lot of care,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

Or, you can mail a check to:

Saving Pets at Risk

P.O. Box 702

Shawnee, OK 74802