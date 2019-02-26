At least one person in custody following chase in south Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - At least one person was taken into custody following a chase on the city's south side.

The chase started along I-40 in Oklahoma City and ended a short time later just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

During the chase, police say the vehicle lost a tire, but the driver kept going.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 followed a suspect after he bailed on foot near SW 51st and Shartel.

A man surrendered in the backyard of a home and was taken into custody.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

It is unknown if there are any other suspects at this time.