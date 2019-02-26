At least one person in custody following chase in south Oklahoma City

Posted 11:12 am, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, February 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY - At least one person was taken into custody following a chase on the city's south side.

The chase started along I-40 in Oklahoma City and ended a short time later just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

During the chase, police say the vehicle lost a tire, but the driver kept going.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 followed a suspect after he bailed on foot near SW 51st and Shartel.

A chase ended in a crash in south Oklahoma City.

A man surrendered in the backyard of a home and was taken into custody.

The driver of a chase was taken into custody.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

It is unknown if there are any other suspects at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.