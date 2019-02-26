× BrickUniverse LEGO Convention in Oklahoma City rescheduled for this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – BrickUniverse LEGO Convention is returning to Oklahoma City for its third year, but it has been rescheduled, event officials say.

The convention was planned for March 16 and 17 at the Cox Convention Center, however, it has been rescheduled for July 20 and 21.

BrickUniverse brings renown professional LEGO artists from around the world, has displays from local LEGO fans and several other attractions such as the Star Wars Zone and the Building Zone.

Original March tickets will be transferred to the new dates, and the BrickUniverse team says they’re offering refunds for those who cannot make it.

Tickets for the July dates have also been added.

Click here if you’d like to purchase tickets.