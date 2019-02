× Disney Institute workshop coming to UCO

EDMOND, Okla. – The University of Central Oklahoma is bringing Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement professional development course to Edmond, Oklahoma in March.

The workshop will be at the Nigh University Center Grand Ballrooms on March 28 from 8:20 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“Disney Institute uses business insights and time-tested examples from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience using Disney principles as their guide. For nearly three decades, Disney Institute has helped professionals discover ways to positively impact their organizations and the customers they serve through immersion in leadership, service and employee engagement. Unique to Disney Institute is the opportunity to go behind the scenes in a “living laboratory” to observe firsthand how Disney methodologies are operationalized and how they can be adapted and applied to any work environment.”

In this look at the Disney Approach to Employee Engagement, you will learn to:

Adapt Disney business insights to assess and improve your organizational culture

Shape your work culture based on desired employee behaviors and select people who are a right fit

Use training strategies that ensure employees are confident in their roles

Improve communication, empower employees and strengthen morale

Create a supportive environment through genuine care and recognition programs

The fee for the event is $445 per person, $1,285 for 3 people, or $2,545 for 6 people.

Registration deadline is March 15 and are only 44 spots left.

Click here to register and learn more.