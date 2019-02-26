× Driver taken into custody following chase in metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver was taken into custody after he led police on a chase in Norman and then into Oklahoma City.

Police say it started in Norman late Monday night when officers attempted to stop the driver. Instead, the driver took off.

Norman police lost the suspect at one point, but the driver was found by Oklahoma City police near SE 89th and Shields.

Police used stop sticks near SE 44th and Shields and the driver was taken into custody nearby.

He was arrested and will face charges for eluding officers. Authorities have not released his name at this time.

It is unknown why Norman police were attempting to stop the vehicle.