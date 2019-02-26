Edmond Public Schools to host job fair

EDMOND, Okla. – A metro school district is holding a job fair this week for “open positions in all areas.”

According to Edmond Public Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Randy Decker, the district is looking for “enthusiastic educators to prepare kids for success in college and the workforce.”

Those who are interested in a job in elementary education should plan to attend the job fair on February 26. Those who are interested in secondary education should attend the February 28 job fair.

Participants are asked to bring several copies of their resumes and should be prepared to meet with principals for interviews.

The district is also urging college graduates with non-teaching degrees to attend the job fair to learn more about the teaching profession. District staff will be available to offer information about alternative routes to teacher certification.

The job fairs on both February 26 and 28 will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the district’s administrative headquarters at 1001 W. Danforth in Edmond.

No registration is necessary.

For more information, you can call (405)340-2913.