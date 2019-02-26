× Harkins Theatres bringing back Oscar-winning movies to the big screen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some of Hollywood’s biggest movies are coming back to the big screen at Harkins Theatres.

The films returning to selected locations are:

Green Book (Best Picture)

(Best Picture) Bohemian Rhapsody (Best Actor, Rami Malek)

(Best Actor, Rami Malek) The Favourite (Best Actress, Olivia Coleman)

(Best Actress, Olivia Coleman) A Star Is Born (Best Original Song)

(Best Original Song) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Best Animated Picture)

You can catch the award-winning movies February 25 through February 28 at the Harkins location in Oklahoma City.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.