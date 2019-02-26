Harkins Theatres bringing back Oscar-winning movies to the big screen

Posted 10:05 am, February 26, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some of Hollywood’s biggest movies are coming back to the big screen at Harkins Theatres.

The films returning to selected locations are:

  • Green Book (Best Picture)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody (Best Actor, Rami Malek)
  • The Favourite (Best Actress, Olivia Coleman)
  • A Star Is Born (Best Original Song)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Best Animated Picture)

You can catch the award-winning movies February 25 through February 28 at the Harkins location in Oklahoma City.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.