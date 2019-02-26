Harkins Theatres bringing back Oscar-winning movies to the big screen
OKLAHOMA CITY – Some of Hollywood’s biggest movies are coming back to the big screen at Harkins Theatres.
The films returning to selected locations are:
- Green Book (Best Picture)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (Best Actor, Rami Malek)
- The Favourite (Best Actress, Olivia Coleman)
- A Star Is Born (Best Original Song)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Best Animated Picture)
You can catch the award-winning movies February 25 through February 28 at the Harkins location in Oklahoma City.
