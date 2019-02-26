Herd of cattle escape pasture near El Reno; some hit, killed by semi on I-40 

Posted 6:10 am, February 26, 2019, by

EL RENO, Okla. – Part of a busy interstate had to be shut down after a herd of cattle escaped from their pasture.

Officials tell News 4 the cattle escaped from the pasture after the wind blew a fence open near I-40 and Calumet Road, closing down the westbound part of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

12 cows made their way to the interstate where they were hit by a semi and killed. Some also had to be put down.

At last check, 16 cows were still missing, but authorities say they are not on the highway.

I-40 reopened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no reports of any injuries.

