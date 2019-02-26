“I have no family,” Child under DHS custody wants a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 4 met Kianady in 2017, and back then, he told us he'd love to be a cook at IHOP.

"I love cooking," Kianady said, adding that he loves to make brownies.

And with any recipe, a lot of Kianady's favorite subjects of math and science are involved.

When this sixth grader isn't enjoying cooking, he's playing with friends.

"Swimming, riding his bike, playing with LEGOS,” Manny Dawson, OKDHS adoption transition unit employee, said.

Kianady also loves to go outside and play tag.

And he has a few other activities in mind for his 13th birthday in April.

"Frontier City or Chuck E. Cheese, or Main Event or Dave and Busters," he said.

Kianady is currently at a group home with 11 other boys. He says he likes it there, but he wants to find that forever place to live.

"A nice family," he told News 4.

His DHS adoption worker says he'd do best with parents who can be patient with him.

"A traditional two-parent home. A stable, patient home that's going to be able to deal with the transition process," Dawson said.

It will be a shift from the six years Kianady has been under DHS care.

He also tells us he wants a family that won't hurt him.

"I have no family," he said.

"Just like any kid, he's resilient, just like all of our kids are resilient and they have the ability to bounce back from that past trauma and that's why Kianady needs a stable home that's going to help him mature into a young man,” said Dawson.

For more information on adopting Kianady, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and tell him you saw Kianady on this segment.

For more resources, click here.

