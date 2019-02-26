× Improvement project on railroad in Midwest City to temporarily close street

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An improvement project on a railroad in Midwest City will temporarily close part of a street.

City officials say the improvement project is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the railroad crossing north of NE 10th on Midwest Blvd.

Midwest Blvd. will be closed between NE 10th and NE 23rd during the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The Arkansas-Oklahoma Railroad Company will be re-leveling the tracks at the railroad crossing and replacing the asphalt to make the crossing smoother for drivers.

The designated detour is Air Depot Blvd.

Officials say there will be signs in place notifying drivers of the closure and detour.