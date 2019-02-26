× Oklahoma Bald Eagle returned to the wild after months of rehabilitation

WAYNE, Okla.- It has taken four long months of rehabilitation, but an injured Bald Eagle is being returned to the wild.

In November of 2018, a McClain Country Game Warden brought the female bird to WildCare after she was found east of Lindsay in a pond and couldn’t fly.

After an evaluation by the staff veterinarian, she was suffering from head trauma and soft tissue damage.

The staff worked to restore the Eagle’s health and she began flying effortlessly in the 100′ eagle flight enclosure at WildCare.

She is being returned to her home territory at Wiley Post Lake near Wayne, Oklahoma.