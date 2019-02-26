× Oklahoma couple accused of sexually abusing multiple children

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple is accused of sexually abusing multiple children, police say.

According to the Altus Police Department, John Carl Welker, 39, and Patricia Lynn Welker, 43, are accused of sexually abusing three children.

Police say the oldest victim, who is now 22, told investigators the abuse started when she was 9 and continued until she was 21.

The Welkers were arrested on numerous felony charges, including first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, and willfully or maliciously engages in enabling child sexual abuse.

Altus police say John is a former corrections officer and Patricia is a registered nurse.

They were both arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail.