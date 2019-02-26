Phone containing child pornography sent to Tulsa police leads man’s prison sentence

TULSA, Okla. – A man has been sentenced to prison after a phone containing child pornography was sent to Tulsa police last year.

Officials say on July 30, 2018, Tulsa police received a phone in an anonymous package, along with a note saying that the phone contained child pornography.

Officials forensically examined the phone and found it had been used to film a single video of child pornography.

Other information from the phone led detectives to Zachary Newberry, 25, who “eventually confessed to filming himself sexually abusing the adolescent victim,” officials said.

Newberry pleaded guilty on November 20, 2018 and was convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

He has been ordered to federal prison and sentenced to 30 years. He will serve 10 years on supervised released after he completes his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements that restrict his access to children and the internet.

Authorities say he will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.