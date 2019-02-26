Student to appear in court after political confrontation

EDMOND, Okla. – Political tension sparked a school scuffle in the hallway of Edmond Santa Fe High School, resulting in one student getting summoned to court.

“He was being assaulted for, ya know, his beliefs, what he felt what he supports and believes in,” a father’s thoughts when he saw a video of his son getting his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat tipped off and his Trump flag ripped away while walking the halls Monday morning at Edmond Santa Fe.

The incident was brought to the attention of the school resource officer and a municipal summons for assault was issued to the senior that tipped the hat.

“Both parties will sit down with the city attorney office and come up with some type of an agreement, and if an agreement can’t be made, it will be up to the city attorney to move forward with the assault charge,” said Jenny Wagnon of the Edmond Police Department.

The school says due to a special fund raising week event the Trump supporter was no violating policy with his apparel. They issued this statement:

“Edmond Public Schools is aware of cell phone video captured and posted to social media showing an incident between two students in a hallway at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The incident took place Monday, February 25th, the start of Santa Fe’s Double Wolf Dare Week, a series of assemblies, night events, sports tournaments and other events organized and staged to raise money toward the annual fund-raising goal. On the 25th, students were allowed to contribute a dollar to the fundraising cause in exchange for a pass to wear headgear to school, which is typically not allowed in school facilities during the school day. In the video, a student is seen confronting a classmate who is wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a “Trump” flag. The student then proceeds to grab the flag and knock the hat off of his classmate’s head. Given that hats were allowed at school yesterday as part of the week-long fundraising events, there was no specific dress code violation. The student’s choice to grab a classmate’s property and knock his hat off did, however, violate the school’s discipline policy. In response, Edmond Santa Fe High School administrators, working simultaneously with Edmond Police, addressed the incident with swift and immediate disciplinary action. The school district honors students’ First Amendment rights, but must at the same time be vigilant in teaching and supporting students as they learn how best to respectfully express their opinions.”

News 4 contacted the student that tipped the hat and he declined to comment.

The Trump supporter’s father says they may pursue legal action.

“At this time we are entertaining pursuing charges. I told my son I was proud of him, he handled the situation very well, he did not become aggressive, he stood his ground for what he believed in, but I was proud of him and I will always back him.”