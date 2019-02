Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edmond, Okla. - A family says they now seek therapy for their thirteen-year-old son after he says a stranger called him the n-word and brandished a weapon.

Daniel Cox says he and his friends were skateboarding at a business park and the owner of the property told them to leave.

"He said 'you mother-f-ers better leave right now,'" Cox tells News 4. "He showed us his gun so we could back off, it was a Glock."

Cox says the man pointed the firearm at his friend and also used racial epithets towards them. He says after they left his property and made it back to their neighborhood, the man drove up behind them.

"The third time he pulled up to us, I thought he was going to shoot us for some reason even though we were leaving," said Cox, who admits he was scared.

He called his father, and minutes later, he, his father, and the stranger were talking to police.

"I had a face with this scenario, this just happened to my son, and I got livid, angry and started calling him out," said his father, Lee Hyms.

News 4 is not identifying the man because he does not face any charges.

The boy's mother, Coury Cox-Hyms, tells News 4 they are at a standstill with police because the other parents involved don't plan to file a police report. But she says she did her research and learned the man is a deacon at a church in the Village. She called the church and brought her concerns to the pastor.

"Of course, he said 'I've known this man for 25 years and that seems out of character,'" said Cox-Hyms.

Now, she says she wants justice.

"He is a man in cloth hiding racial slurs and saying them to my child and friends. I just want him held accountable for his words toward my son and his friend."

"I'm baffled. I mean he's a good kid, his friends are good kids," said Hyms.

News 4 went to the business of the man, who tells us he is a military veteran and a retired federal agent. He says the claims are false.

"The boys were trespassing," he said. "I was very nice to them, I said 'It’s private property, you need to get off, there are a lot of cars trying to get out of here.'"

He admits he followed the boys through the neighborhood, saying he wanted to know where at least one of them lived because he's had issues with vandalism on his property. He tells us he did have a gun in the car, but it was sitting in the passenger seat.

"The oldest of the boys saw the gun laying on my jacket in my car. I never touched it, I never pointed it at anybody. I didn’t accomplish what I have in my life by going around being racist or pointing guns at people."

Meanwhile, Cox-Hyms says she plans to reach out to local activists, while her family seeks to be there for their teen.

"I don't sugarcoat anything for my children. They know this world is harsh against people of color. I don’t want him to have this memory for the rest of his life, he’s only thirteen," she said.