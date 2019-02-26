Three in custody after police chase ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A wild police chase ends in a crash in South Oklahoma City.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was in the air when the suspect jumped out of his SUV and ran.

Things quickly came to an end Tuesday morning in a Southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

The suspect eventually gave up, but not before dodging a few obstacles in his attempt to get away.

Police say it all started while patrolling in a hotel parking lot off I-40 and Macarthur, but ended off Southwest 51st and Western.

Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera told News4 it was terrifying.

“They were attempting to stop the vehicle originally for traffic charges but later learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Oklahoma City about 10 days ago,” said Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police.

Police say Juan Enriquez was driving a white GMC Yukon that was reported stolen.

He led police on a 9 minute chase that ended with a crash at Southwest 51st and Western.

“That's where the suspect actually wrecked out and hit two vehicles, unfortunately one of those occupants was injured and was transported to a local hospital,” said Morgan.

Police did not say how bad that person was hurt.

As for Enriquez, he was not injured.

In fact, he managed to run away, hop a few fences in a nearby neighborhood and run away from two dogs.

Eventually, he stopped in the backyard of a home, laid down and surrendered.

Police say the two women who were with him were also handcuffed a short time later.

“The two female passengers, they face complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an injury accident,” said Morgan.

It turns out this isn't Enriquez's first run in with the law.

He was recently convicted of domestic abuse and has a prior drug charge.

Police say situations like this are always dangerous for the public as well as the officers.

“These people pose a risk to the public by running from officers,” said Morgan. “It's something that officers want to be able to end and as quickly as possible. This situation, one person was injured by this suspects decision to run from officers, but fortunately it wasn't worse.”

Enriquez and the two female passengers are being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple charges.