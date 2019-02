CHOCTAW, Okla. – Part of a busy interstate will be narrowed down to one lane Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, westbound I-40 is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The lane narrowing is part of an ongoing interchange reconstruction and widening project.

Drivers should be cautious and delays are expected in the area.

For more on the project, click here.