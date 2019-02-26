“Very high alert” issued for cedar tree pollen
OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma’s temperatures continue to change, you may be feeling a bit under the weather.
The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic issued a “very high alert” for cedar tree pollen on Tuesday.
Officials say cedar pollen levels are listed as an “extreme exposure situation.”
The best way to combat the allergens is to:
- Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet, if it has been outside.
- Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.
- Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use (found in hardware stores) when you need to do outdoor tasks.
- Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.
- Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.
- Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clothes lines.