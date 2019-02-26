WATCH: Owner of destroyed Guthrie fiddle shop finds beloved treasures in fireproof safes 

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Out of the ashes – a glimmer of hope – for the owner of a burned fiddle shop in Guthrie.

On February 23, a large fire destroyed two iconic, historic downtown businesses in Guthrie and damaged a third.

Officials said a fire started at around 11:30 a.m. at the back of the flower shop next door to Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall. Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour made it a tough battle. But, what made it even tougher was the “downtown treasure” was destroyed.

“We’re on the golf course, and we get a text from one of his friends,” recalls Byron Berline, owner of the fiddle shop. “I didn’t have my cellphone. He did have his, and he said ‘Do you want to see this?’ and I said, oh my goodness, a fire – you’re kidding me. My heart just sunk. Something you just dread, you know?”

Priceless mementos – including valuable fiddles – are now a part of history.

"They all have personalities and souls to them, and I knew all of them and I just hated to think they died a death like that,” Berline said.

But, on Monday, Berline, along with the Guthrie Fire Department, opened two fireproof safes.

While it's not yet known what exactly was saved, Berline did pull out an instrument with no damage.

Berline played the instrument, believed to be a mandolin, while a small crowd cheered him on in celebration.

He told News 4 on Monday his band has an upcoming show on March 9 and 23 at the Community Church on Seward Road in Guthrie at 7:30 p.m., and would love for people to attend.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the flower shop and Byron Berline.