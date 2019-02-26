× Woman injured after auto-pedestrian accident in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman continues to recover after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.

It happened late Monday night near SW 55th and Western.

Police tell News 4 a woman was crossing the street when she decided to go back the way she came.

That’s when she was hit by a car.

Authorities cited the driver of the vehicle for not having a valid driver’s license, but say they were not at fault in the crash.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.