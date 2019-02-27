Blaine County officials investigate fatal crash
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Blaine County are investigating a fatal crash.
Blaine Coutny officials told News 4 one happened south of Watonga and the other occurred northwest of Geary on American Horse Lake Road Wednesday morning before 5 a.m.
Authorities say in one crash, a semi driver crashed into a telephone pole. He was pronounced dead.
In another accident, a female slid off the bridge and rolled over. Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.