Board member for Durant youth baseball league arrested on embezzlement charges

DURANT, Okla. – A man who served as part of the board for a kids baseball league in southern Oklahoma was arrested last week on embezzlement charges.

According to Durant police, in January, the Durant OK Kids Baseball League discovered the Commissioner of the Board, Justin Alberda, had allegedly embezzled approximately $14,213.53 between May and December 2018.

Police interviewed Alberda who reportedly admitted to embezzling the money with intentions of paying it back over time.

“After Alberda was confronted by board members, he repaid most of the money, in hopes the board would not seek criminal charges,” Durant police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say Alberda also hosted benefit tournaments but never gave the proceeds to the beneficiaries.

Alberda was arrested on February 22 and taken to the Bryan County Jail on embezzlement charges.