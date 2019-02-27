× Classic musicals coming back to the big screen at Harkins Theatres in March

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several classic musicals will be on the big screen again in March thanks to Harkins Theatres.

During the month of March, Harkins is bringing classic musicals back on Mondays at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for only $5.

Here are the musicals you can catch:

March 04 – Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

March 11 – West Side Story (1961)

March 18 – Cabaret (1972)

March 25 – Chicago (2002)

