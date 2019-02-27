× Cowboys Lose to #11 Texas Tech in Overtime

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point second half deficit to force overtime against 11th-ranked Texas Tech, before losing 84-80 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday night.

Lindy Waters nearly single-handedly carried OSU to a win, hitting four three-pointers in the final minute of regulation, including the tying three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 71 and force OT.

In overtime, Waters tied it again at 78 with his seventh 3-pointer, part of his career high 26 points.

Texas Tech responded with a runner in the lane by Matt Mooney to give the Red Raiders the lead for good 80-78.

OSU trailed 37-27 at halftime, then fell behind by 14 early in the second half before making a a 26-11 run to take the lead.

The Cowboys took the lead on a three-pointer by walk-on Dee Mitchell to make it 59-58.

Waters then hit the final four baskets of regulation for the Cowboys to tie the game.

OSU hit 17 three-pointers as a team, with Thomas Dziagwa making six and finishing with 20 points.

Curtis Jones added 11 points off the bench.

Tech was just 3-for-19 from three-point range, but outrebounded the Cowboys 47-35.

OSU falls to 10-18 overall, 3-12 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys host Kansas this Saturday at 11:00 am at Gallagher-Iba Arena.