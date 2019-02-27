× Crews treating slick spots on highways, interstates

OKLAHOMA – A little bit of winter weather rolled across the state overnight and is creating slick spots for drivers on their Wednesday morning commute.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, crews in northern, western and central parts of Oklahoma are treating slick areas on highways and interstates.

In western and northern parts of Oklahoma, especially along I-35 and I-40, crews are reporting some areas to be slick and hazardous.

In the Oklahoma City metro, highways are wet and have the potential to develop slick spots quickly, especially on bridges and overpasses, which will freeze before roadways.

There have been several accidents reported in the metro, including on I-35 near Guthrie and I-44 and Broadway Extension.

Click here to view KFOR’s Traffic Map.

Crews will continue to treat areas as needed throughout the state until conditions improve, ODOT officials say.

Drivers should be aware of freezing drizzle impacting conditions and use extra caution if they must be out driving.