Five adults, five children escape NW Oklahoma City duplex fire

Posted 8:29 am, February 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – 10 people are safe after escaping a fire at a duplex in northwest Oklahoma City.

At around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the scene near NW 63rd and Rockwell after receiving reports of a house on fire.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story duplex with heavy fire from both stories.

Officials say five adults and five children, seven of them sleeping upstairs and three downstairs, escaped after hearing a smoke alarm.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, one person jumped from a second-floor window to escape.

No one was injured.

Officials say the fire appears to have started on the first story near a space heater and couch.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but classified as electrical in nature.

The duplex is considered to be a total loss.

