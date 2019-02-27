Five adults, five children escape NW Oklahoma City duplex fire
OKLAHOMA CITY – 10 people are safe after escaping a fire at a duplex in northwest Oklahoma City.
At around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the scene near NW 63rd and Rockwell after receiving reports of a house on fire.
When crews arrived, they found a two-story duplex with heavy fire from both stories.
Officials say five adults and five children, seven of them sleeping upstairs and three downstairs, escaped after hearing a smoke alarm.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, one person jumped from a second-floor window to escape.
No one was injured.
Officials say the fire appears to have started on the first story near a space heater and couch.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but classified as electrical in nature.
The duplex is considered to be a total loss.