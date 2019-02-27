Fundraiser planned after fiddler’s Guthrie music shop burns

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Musicians and music enthusiasts are working to help a renowned fiddler and owner of a popular instrument shop after a weekend fire gutted the business in Guthrie.

The blaze destroyed Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall and the adjacent Furrow Flowers & Gifts on Saturday. Byron Berline, who has worked with Vince Gill, Bob Dylan and Elton John, owned both buildings and say the instruments lost had their own personalities and voices.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"They all have personalities and souls to them, and I knew all of them and I just hated to think they died a death like that,” Berline told News 4.

He was able to recover some instruments.

Video courtesy: Guthrie News Page

Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow says a cause can't be determined and estimated the damage at $3 million.

Both buildings were more than 100 years old. The fiddle shop had been open since the 1990s.

A fundraising concert is planned for March 31 at the Tower Theater in Oklahoma City. A time for the concert is not yet known.

Berline's band also has an upcoming show on March 9 and 23 at the Community Church on Seward Road in Guthrie at 7:30 p.m., and he says he would love for people to attend.