× Icy conditions lead to 14 car pile up in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Slippery road conditions caused numerous car wrecks all over the metro, including a pile up involving at least 14 cars on Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, icy road conditions caused a pile up on the westbound I-44 on-ramp at N.W. 63rd and Broadway Extension involving at least 14 vehicles, including a semi.

The pile up shutdown the ramp for several hours while crews worked to clean up the aftermath of the crash.

Our News 4 crew on scene witnessed one person being loaded on a stretcher.

We are still waiting to hear back from EMSA regarding whether or not there were more injuries.