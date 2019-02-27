Live coverage as Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney, testifies before members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
Live: Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
-
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress about proposed Moscow project, report says
-
Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison
-
President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleads guilty to lying to Congress
-
Mueller’s office disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, BuzzFeed stands by its report
-
Flynn has given “substantial” assistance to special counsel
-
-
Judge orders Stormy Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 in legal fees to Trump’s attorneys in defamation case
-
Congressman proposes eliminating Electoral College, preventing presidents from pardoning themselves
-
Sentencing for President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, postponed
-
The word of 2018 is ‘Justice’
-
Trump urges America to ‘choose greatness’ in State of the Union
-
-
Turpin parents plead guilty to multiple charges, including torture
-
Former Rep. John Dingell, longest serving member of Congress, dies at 92
-
McConnell: President Trump to sign funding bill, will issue national emergency to fund border wall