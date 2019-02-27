Man arrested after allegedly punching security guard’s dog

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who was allegedly trespassing at an apartment complex was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Early Tuesday morning, a security guard noticed Travis Laforge at the complex near 61st and Riverside in Tulsa. The guard says he knew that Laforge wasn’t supposed to be at the complex, so he told him to leave.

When Laforge became confrontational and raised his hand, the guard pepper sprayed him.

“After he pepper sprayed him, the suspect said, ‘You want something to mace me about, how about this?'” said Jeanne Pierce, with the Tulsa Police Department.

According to FOX 23, Laforge walked to the guard’s car and punched the guard’s German Shepherd in the face.

Authorities arrested Laforge for trespassing, obstruction and animal cruelty.