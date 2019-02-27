Man in ‘very critical condition’ after being struck by car on city’s north side: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street on the city's north side Wednesday evening, police said.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Britton Road for an automobile versus pedestrian call shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A man could be seen lying on the ground in the eastbound lanes as he was tended to by paramedics before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Officials said later in the evening the man was in "very critical" condition and it's unclear if he will survive. Police and witnesses said the man was wearing dark-colored clothing, was attempting to cross the street and likely wasn't seen by the driver.

"He had just left out of here and he was walking. And the next you know I heard a loud sound, like a loud thump," said J.R. Glover, who said the man had just left the liquor store moments before he was struck. "Then I looked over there and he was laying on the ground."

Glover said he thought someone had struck a parking curb in the lot outside of the Liquor Box liquor store, but soon realized it was the man he had seen moments earlier.

"A bunch of people start coming, stopping, and coming to check on him," Glover said.

"When I arrived, EMSA and fire were still working on him and then when they loaded him in the ambulance, they went straight to the hospital," said Oklahoma City Police Officer Clifford Beloncik.

Police said the driver involved is not being cited. A pickup truck and sedan - the sedan with visible damage to the passenger side of the windshield - stayed at the scene. That section of Britton Road has limited street lighting and no sidewalks.

Witnesses and passersby who stopped could be seen huddling near one another in the frigid, blowing winds as officers cordoned off the scene and searched the roadway with flashlights.

"We've been told for sure one vehicle, possibly two struck an adult male wearing dark clothes," Beloncik said, "and due to the weather, probably couldn't see him."