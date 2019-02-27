Man wanted for child sexual abuse found dead from gunshot wound

Live: Former Trump Attorney, Michael Cohen, testifies before House Oversight Committee
Posted 2:42 pm, February 27, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say a wanted fugitive has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals began searching for Dawone White, who was wanted for multiple counts of child sexual abuse and one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Investigators learned that White was at a home in the 1900 block of E. Lindsey St. in Norman.

As marshals made their way to the residence, they found White dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

